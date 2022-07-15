Wells Fargo & Company Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $89.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.88.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.63. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 5,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 39,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.