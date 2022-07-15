Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.88.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $69.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $595,181.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.