Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the June 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 50,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $533,753.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,195,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,912,016.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 100,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,633.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 138,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 30,719 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 389,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of WIA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. 643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,950. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $14.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

