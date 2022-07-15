Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the June 15th total of 444,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the period. 22.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMC shares. Jonestrading raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 35,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1,098.13 and a current ratio of 1,098.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.83. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $32.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.50). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 53.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.76%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

