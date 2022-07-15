Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 281.1% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,097. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 422,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

