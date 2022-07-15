Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 281.1% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of MHF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,097. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $8.91.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (MHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.