Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westlake from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.45.

NYSE:WLK opened at $91.00 on Monday. Westlake has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,142,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,706,190 over the last three months. 73.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Westlake by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,770,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Westlake by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

