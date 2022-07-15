William Blair Lowers 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) to Market Perform

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TXG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 1.86. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $191.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in 10x Genomics by 1,315.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.