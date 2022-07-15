Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of WTFC opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.95.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 75,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

