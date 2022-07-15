Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($53.52) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WZZZY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($33.30) to GBX 2,700 ($32.11) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,660 ($43.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.11) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($34.49) to GBX 2,350 ($27.95) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($52.33) to GBX 3,500 ($41.63) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($51.14) to GBX 3,700 ($44.01) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,158.33.

Shares of Wizz Air stock remained flat at $5.50 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

