WT Asset Management Ltd Sells 133,574 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

WT Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 133,574 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for about 4.7% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $12,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in JD.com by 17,167.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,631 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,177,000 after buying an additional 2,869,837 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in JD.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $50,600,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.08. 180,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,736,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

