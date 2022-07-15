W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.88. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 20,176 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $542.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 897,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 89,832 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,849,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 755,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 462,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

