Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 871.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,021 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 396,291 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 376,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 177,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.22%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

