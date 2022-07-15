Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 38.5% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 25.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,393,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CELH opened at $74.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 233.91 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius



Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

