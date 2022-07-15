Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hedge Fund Activity

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in RH by 275.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in RH by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth about $2,386,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth about $1,886,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,311 shares of company stock worth $19,756,023 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH opened at $255.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.56 and its 200 day moving average is $346.65. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.27.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RH shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.