Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,270 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Shares of TJX opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

