Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.94.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $294.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

