Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,733 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $170.98 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average of $168.15.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

