Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 21.5% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 16.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 27.2% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $214.29 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $301.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

