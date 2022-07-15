Xeno Token (XNO) Achieves Market Cap of $8.35 Million

Xeno Token (XNO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Xeno Token has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Xeno Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Xeno Token has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and $408,154.00 worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xeno Token Profile

Xeno Token (XNO) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub.

Buying and Selling Xeno Token

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

