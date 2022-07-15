Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.58. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after buying an additional 1,914,797 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 552,943 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,295,000.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.