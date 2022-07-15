Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.40.
Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.58. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after buying an additional 1,914,797 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 552,943 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,295,000.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
