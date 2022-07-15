Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Get Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology alerts:

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.