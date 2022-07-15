XTRABYTES (XBY) One Day Volume Hits $33.00

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $177,976.60 and $33.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00052741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00023763 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001805 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

