Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Research analysts at Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.22. 17,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,666. Xylem has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,288 shares of company stock valued at $984,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

