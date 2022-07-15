yearn.finance Price Tops $6,120.85 (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $224.25 million and $44.15 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6,120.85 or 0.29523086 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00052048 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023866 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.
yearn.finance Coin Profile
yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
yearn.finance Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
