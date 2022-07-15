Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.32

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 8780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $171,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,913 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,484.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,605 shares of company stock worth $986,990. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,038 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yelp by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,194 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Yelp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,848 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

