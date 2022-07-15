Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $37.66

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.66, but opened at $36.53. Zai Lab shares last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 5,103 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Zai Lab Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.36. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.26% and a negative net margin of 324.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Zai Lab by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Zai Lab by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 209,964 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

