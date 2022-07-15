Zcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $869.58 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. Zcash has a market cap of $869.58 million and approximately $74.31 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $58.65 or 0.00280297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00076385 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00076963 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002496 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002508 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000084 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,827,306 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.