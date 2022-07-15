Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a mkt perform rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.17.

Zillow Group stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.54. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

