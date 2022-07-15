Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a mkt perform rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.17.
Zillow Group stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.54. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98.
In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (ZG)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.