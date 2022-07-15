Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.62.

ZION opened at $48.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

