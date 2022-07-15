Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after acquiring an additional 529,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,381,000 after acquiring an additional 441,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after acquiring an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.63.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

