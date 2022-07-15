Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

ZTS opened at $170.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.24. The company has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

