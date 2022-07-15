Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $141,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $146.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.71. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

