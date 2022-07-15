Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZRSEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised Zur Rose Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 178 to CHF 173 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.33.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $425.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average of $147.23.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.