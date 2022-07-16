1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42,392.00

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $25,924.08 and $42,392.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00048639 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022222 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001803 BTC.
1MillionNFTs Coin Profile
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
1MillionNFTs Coin Trading
