2,305 Shares in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Bought by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBF. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,246,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,514,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,207,000.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBF stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $124.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.57.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

