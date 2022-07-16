23andMe (ME) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) is one of 946 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare 23andMe to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 23andMe and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 23andMe -79.99% -25.41% -19.22% 23andMe Competitors -3,125.81% -135.90% -9.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of 23andMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

23andMe has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 23andMe’s peers have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 23andMe and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 23andMe $271.89 million -$217.49 million -4.26 23andMe Competitors $1.85 billion $247.92 million -2.94

23andMe’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 23andMe. 23andMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 23andMe and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 23andMe 0 1 1 0 2.50 23andMe Competitors 2746 12487 38629 611 2.68

23andMe presently has a consensus price target of 5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.94%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 106.05%. Given 23andMe’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 23andMe has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

23andMe peers beat 23andMe on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About 23andMe

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the drug development; and discovery and development of novel therapies to improve patient lives across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as offers out-licensing of intellectual property associated with identified drug targets related to drug candidates under clinical development. It has a collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No.3) Limited to leverage genetic insights to validate, develop, and commercialize drugs. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.