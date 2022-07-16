2,401 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.3% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $81.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average of $87.45. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

