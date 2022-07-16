36,400 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.15% of ArcBest as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,823,000 after buying an additional 112,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,157,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $43,083,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 197,064 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $73.30 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ArcBest Increases Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.00. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

