3,968 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $178.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.77 and a 200 day moving average of $191.41.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.