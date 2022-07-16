4,169 Shares in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,132,000 after acquiring an additional 517,949 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 783,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 40,986 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 18,121 shares of company stock valued at $185,749 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBDC opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. The company had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

