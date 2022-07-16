4,500 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.83%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

