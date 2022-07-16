586 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Bought by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $369.35 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $326.70 and a 12 month high of $559.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $382.18 and its 200 day moving average is $437.76.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

