7,452 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Alibaba Group by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 222,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,371,000 after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.47. The firm has a market cap of $277.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

