8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) PT Lowered to $6.50

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGHT. B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

8X8 stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $537.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $110,485.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,748.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $117,713.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,816.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $110,485.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,748.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,535 shares of company stock worth $1,030,559. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

