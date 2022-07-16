9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Short Interest Down 51.0% in June

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the June 15th total of 16,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato bought 125,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,330.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,454,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,511.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,330.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

9 Meters Biopharma Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 53,912 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,939,826. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

Further Reading

