98,267 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Bought by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,267 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Huntington Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

