Aave 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $410.88 Million (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Aave has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $91.51 or 0.00432209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $410.88 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,171.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,915,774 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

