AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.78-$13.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.24-$3.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.69.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.62 on Friday. AbbVie has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.32 and its 200 day moving average is $149.01. The firm has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $4,377,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.