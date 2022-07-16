Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Down 61.2% in June

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the June 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 72,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 266,436 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000.

(Get Rating)

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.