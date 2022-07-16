Accel Wealth Management Has $36,000 Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Timken were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after purchasing an additional 474,870 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 2,351.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 451,248 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,797,000 after purchasing an additional 380,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKR stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $79.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKR. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

